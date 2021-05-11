Anritsu and Orolia Form Partnership to Deliver 5G Assisted GPS CAT Solutions

5G Assisted GPS CAT Solutions

Anritsu Corp. and Orolia announced on Tuesday that the companies have formed a partnership to launch 5G Assisted GPS CAT Solutions for North American Carrier Acceptance Testing. The companies will support Assisted GPS (A-GPS) test functionality to meet 5G New Radio (NR) Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) requirements for many North American operators on the Anritsu ME7834NR 5G Mobile Device Test Platform.

“Anritsu continues to address the needs of our customers globally. By partnering with Orolia, a worldwide leader in GPS simulation technology, we are introducing a reliable, accurate, and cost-effective A-GPS CAT solution that conforms to operator requirements and delivers repeatable results,” said Shinya Ajiro, general manager of Anritsu.

“We remain committed to provide the validation tools necessary for mobile operators, device makers, chipset manufacturers, and test houses to verify designs and ensure product performance. This benefits everyone in the mobile ecosystem,” added Ajiro.

As a part of the partnership, Anritsu will leverage Orolia’s industry-leading GNSS simulation capabilities to deliver A-GPS CAT testing platforms featuring the new Orolia GSG-SKY-ANR solution. The Anritsu MR7834NR supports A-GPS, FR1, FR2, FR1+FR2 NSA and SA US operator signaling requirements on the same platform.

Orolia’s SKYDEL simulation engine powers the GSG-SKY-ANR. SKYDEL provides flexible, scalable and efficient GNSS/GPS simulation solutions. The GSG-SKY-ANR GNSS simulator is exclusively available to Anritsu ME7834NR customers.

“Orolia is proud to support North American operators through our partnership with Anritsu, Our resilient GPS simulation solutions deliver proven high-end capabilities for critical technology challenges such as the implementation of 5G,” stated Lisa Perdue , simulation director at Orolia.

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote, or high-risk operations, even in GNSS denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide with a global presence.