Unanet

Army Researchers Produce Anti-ferroelectric Thin Films From Lead Hafnate

Christine Thropp May 11, 2021 News, Technology

Army Researchers Produce Anti-ferroelectric Thin Films From Lead Hafnate
U.S. Army

U.S. Army researchers used lead hafnate, a compound with anti-ferroelectric properties, to produce antiferroelectric thin films that could help warfighters with maintenance and control the large volume of energy and provide the military with a technological advantage over adversaries.

Brendan Hanrahan, a materials engineer at Army Research Laboratory, said in a statement published Monday anti-ferroelectrics enable harnessing of raw watts of pulse power needed in a defibrillator, railgun or other technologies that work on a burst of electrical power.

“Anti-ferroelectrics also naturally absorb oscillating signals, which make them excellent electronic filters,” he added.

Hanrahan and Nicholas Strnad, an Army materials scientist, studied the use of atomic layer deposition, which is a process employed by semiconductor manufacturers, to develop anti-ferroelectric thin films for silicon wafers.

“ARL has been a leader in atomic layer deposition of ferroelectrics for the past five years. If you combine this capability with the current ubiquity of hafnium, it’s very easy to imagine why we should try tackling this anti-ferroelectric lead hafnate from the old literature,” said Hanrahan.

Army looks to further evaluate the potential of lead hafnate as an anti-ferroelectric material.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Katie Olson

Katie Olson to Temporarily Succeed Brett Goldstein as Defense Digital Service Director

Katie Olson, deputy director of the Defense Digital Service (DDS), will serve as the agency's acting leader as Brett Goldstein steps down. Goldstein led DDS as director for a couple of years. Olson, Goldstein's temporary successor, joined DDS in 2019 as chief of staff then became the agency's deputy director in 2020.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved