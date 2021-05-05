Unanet

Army Seeks Industry’s Help to Pursue Service-Wide Cloud Migration

Nichols Martin May 5, 2021 News, Technology

U.S. Army

The Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, a new organization within the U.S. Army, asks the private sector for information on cloud and data management services, C4ISRnet reported Tuesday.

The Army wants to migrate applications to commercial cloud platforms and standardize data management across the service branch. The first of two requests for information said the Army needs a contract vehicle for cloud migration and corresponding modernization services.

Army applications will migrate to cARMY, a cloud environment the service intends to use for a variety of purposes.

The second RFI seeks services to manage the Enterprise Data Management Platform, which will store data and accommodate artificial intelligence activities for the Army.

