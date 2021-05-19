Ball Aerospace-Microsoft Team Completes Demonstrations of Cloud-Based Data Processing

Ball Aerospace, teaming with Microsoft, has completed a series of successful demonstrations to showcase the viability of using commercial cloud computing to process and securely deliver actionable information, Ball Aerospace reported on Wednesday.

"Our tests showed that the cloud is, in fact, a viable solution for data processing, exploitation and dissemination of data that is not only fast but also flexible, secure, scalable and resilient," said Steve Smith, vice president and general manager, Systems Engineering Solutions, Ball Aerospace.

"For years, the military has envisioned an agile and connected force structure. During the demonstration, the CASINO team proved that we are ready to field low-latency links today, which moves this vision much closer to reality," Smith added.

For the demonstrations, simulated data from Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) was pushed to Microsoft's AZURE cloud where it was processed using Ball-developed event-driven architecture and then disseminated to multiple endpoints.

"Direct satellite-to-cloud communication and accelerated ground data processing allows the Department of Defense to gain advanced analytics capabilities enabling predictive modeling and new actionable insights capable of reshaping the future as they advance their mission," said Tom Keane, corporate vice president of Azure Global for Microsoft.