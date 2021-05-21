Ball Aerospace Ships TEMPO Spectrometer For Spacecraft Integration; Makenzie Lystrup Quoted

Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace announced on Friday that the company has shipped the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Tropospheric Emission: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) spectrometer, an air quality monitoring instrument , to the spacecraft manufacturer for integration. Ball will work closely with NASA and the manufacturer to support spacecraft integration and testing. The TEMPO mission is scheduled to launch sometime in 2022.

"TEMPO is an apt name for this instrument, as it will make hourly daytime measurements of major air pollutants across North America. This rapid tempo of measurements will advance our understanding of pollution in the atmosphere from Mexico City to Canada and from coast to coast,” commented Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, vice president and general manager of Ball Aerospace’s Civil Space Business Unit.

The TEMPO spectrometer senses ultraviolet and visible light. It will make precise measurements of the critical constituents of air pollution, such as nitrogen dioxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide and other atmospheric pollutants that impact human health and agricultural productivity.

Ball finished developing the TEMPO instrument in 2018 and then delivered it to NASA Langley Research Center after a successful final acceptance review. The instrument was stored and maintained there until the spacecraft was ready for integration.

The company has over four decades of experience in developing Earth-observing instruments. The TEMPO instrument was built in tandem with the Geostationary Environmental Monitoring Spectrometer (GEMS), the Asian element of a global air quality monitoring constellation of geostationary satellites. The GEMS launched into orbit in February 2020.

