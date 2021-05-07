Becoming the Intelligence Community’s University: NIU transitions to ODNI

NIU

The Defense Intelligence Agency will transfer its authority over the National Intelligence University to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on June 20.

NIU will further its efforts to support the national security and intelligence workforce across the intelligence community's 18 components, NIU said Thursday on DIA's website.

The university originally stood up in 1962 as the Defense Intelligence School. IC components work with Congress to complete NIU's ODNI transition, which commenced in December 2019.

Most of NIU's staff and faculty members will move to ODNI, while students will remain as is. The university will also maintain its programs and accreditation as an educational institution.

NIU's primary campus is located in Bethesda, Maryland, with an expanded presence in other areas through regional campuses.