Unanet

Becoming the Intelligence Community’s University: NIU transitions to ODNI

Nichols Martin May 7, 2021 News

Becoming the Intelligence Community’s University: NIU transitions to ODNI
NIU

The Defense Intelligence Agency will transfer its authority over the National Intelligence University to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on June 20.

NIU will further its efforts to support the national security and intelligence workforce across the intelligence community's 18 components, NIU said Thursday on DIA's website.

The university originally stood up in 1962 as the Defense Intelligence School. IC components work with Congress to complete NIU's ODNI transition, which commenced in December 2019.

Most of NIU's staff and faculty members will move to ODNI, while students will remain as is. The university will also maintain its programs and accreditation as an educational institution.

NIU's primary campus is located in Bethesda, Maryland, with an expanded presence in other areas through regional campuses.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

William Schaefer

Amyx Awarded Two Task Orders on DLA JETS Contract; William Schaefer Quoted

Amyx announced on Friday that the company has secured two new task orders on the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) JETS IDIQ contract. The task orders require Amyx to provide sustainment support for the DLA Defense Automatic Addressing System (DAAS), DAAS Micro Automated Routing System (DMARS), DDATA and DLA Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) Program Management Office (PMO).

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved