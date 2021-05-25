Unanet

Bill Hunt Named SEC Cloud Center of Excellence Assistant Director

Nichols Martin May 25, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Bill Hunt Named SEC Cloud Center of Excellence Assistant Director
Bill Hunt Assistant Director SEC CCoE

Bill Hunt, formerly an executive with the Small Business Administration (SBA), has been appointed to serve as assistant director of the Securities Exchange Commission's (SEC) Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE). 

He held a number of executive roles in the federal government, including those with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the U.S. Digital Service, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He most recently served as SBA's chief enterprise architect, a role through which he helped information technology experts design government-compliant systems and supported COVID-19 relief efforts.

At OMB, he designed a federal strategy for cloud computing and led the White House's cloud-related policy from the Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Pavilion

Frost and Sullivan Award Pavilion Its 2020 North American Technology Innovation Award For Hyperparallel Data Platform

Frost & Sullivan announced on Tuesday that it has awarded Pavilion Data Systems with the 2020 North American Technology Innovation Award for the Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform. Frost & Sullivan based its decision on its recent analysis of the North American market for hyperparallel flash arrays for data storage.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved