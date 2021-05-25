Bill Hunt Named SEC Cloud Center of Excellence Assistant Director

Bill Hunt Assistant Director SEC CCoE

Bill Hunt, formerly an executive with the Small Business Administration (SBA), has been appointed to serve as assistant director of the Securities Exchange Commission's (SEC) Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE).

He held a number of executive roles in the federal government, including those with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the U.S. Digital Service, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He most recently served as SBA's chief enterprise architect, a role through which he helped information technology experts design government-compliant systems and supported COVID-19 relief efforts.

At OMB, he designed a federal strategy for cloud computing and led the White House's cloud-related policy from the Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer.