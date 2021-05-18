BlueHalo Supports Expansion of Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo

BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker attended a ribbon-cutting event at the James A. Lane Boys and Girls Club in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday to recognize Team ECHO’s (Empowering Children in Huntsville Operation), one of Leadership Greater Huntsville’s small groups, in its completion of a multipurpose addition.

“BlueHalo is committed to supporting the efforts of employees, individuals, and organizations focused on serving the needs of others. The Boys and Girls Club represents values BlueHalo holds dear in their mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” said Moneymaker.

BlueHalo Serves, the company’s community outreach group, donated $15,000 to the year-long effort to sponsor both organizations in providing our youth with the experiences and opportunities to explore their capabilities and positively impact our communities. Johnathan Jones, vice president of Engineering Services for BlueHalo’s Space and Directed Energy Sector and team member of ECHO, was also in attendance on Friday.

“Having our executives, like Johnathan Jones, committed to the development of future generations exemplifies what we mean by the BlueHalo Effect, safeguarding everything we hold dear. We are so proud to be even a small part of the Boys and Girls Club community,” Moneymaker added.

Team ECHO is made up of individuals from all walks of life who understand that children are our future and want to provide them with the tools for success. This makes the group a perfect partner for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama, which provide programs, people, and pathways that teach young people how to live, lead and serve no matter where they are from or what challenges they face.