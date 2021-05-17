CAE USA Secures $135M USSOCOM Contract; Ray Duquette Quoted

Ray Duquette President

CAE announced on Monday CAE USA has been awarded a potential $135 million contract with options by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to lead integration efforts for the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Global Situational Awareness initiative. USSOCOM has exercised the first option of the contract, which is valued at over $19 million.

“The USSOCOM Mission Command System program and our integrated digital ecosystem solution are directly related to CAE’s strategy to leverage our world-class modeling and simulation expertise beyond training to adjacent markets such as mission and operations support,” commented Daniel Gelston , CAE’s Defense & Security group president.

“Integrating data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital immersion technologies into a synthetic environment has the ability to create an incredibly powerful tool for analysis, planning, and decision support,” Gelston added.

In 2020, CAE USA was one of the multiple companies awarded an initial prototype contract to demonstrate the capability of leveraging a digital ecosystem to fuse data from a variety of sources to deliver a common operational picture (COP).

After evaluating each prototype, USSOCO selected CAE USA to lead the integration and architecture development efforts under a program called Mission Command System/Common Operational Picture (MCS/COP).

The contract requires CAE USA to develop a scalable next-generation Mission Command System that will unify the SOF enterprise by creating an integrated common operational picture, which will deliver enhanced and improved global situational awareness.

“We are pleased to be selected by the U.S. Special Operations Command to lead the Mission Command System Common Operational Picture development and integration efforts,” stated Ray Duquette , CAE USA president and general manager.

“Combining decades of experience creating digital ecosystems with our multi-source data fusion and artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities, CAE is providing a single visualization platform to support collaborative command and control decision-making in real-time,” concluded Duquette.