Chamber of Commerce Urges U.S. Government to Combat Cyber Threats Internationally; Christopher Roberti Quoted

Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce asks Congress and the Biden administration to implement specific measures that internationally address cyber threats targeting businesses.

These measures include the disruption of international ransomware systems, the creation of an international coalition against ransomware and the enhancement of international law enforcement assets, the Chamber of Commerce said Friday.

Christopher Roberti, senior vice president for cyber, intelligence and supply chain security policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said the government must now respond against cybercriminals that threaten businesses.

“The U.S. and allied governments must work together with the private sector to confront these challenges head-on,” he said.