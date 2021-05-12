Cobham Mission Systems Wins $7.1M NAVSUP Contract to Deliver Universal Water Activated Release System; VP of Business Development Matt Miller Quoted

Parachute Release Assembly

Cobham Mission Systems announced on Tuesday that U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) has awarded a $7.1 million prime contract for the production and delivery of Universal Water Activated Release System (UWARS) components to be installed across various U.S. Navy and Air Force aerial platforms in 2022.

UWARS is a battery-operated, seawater-activated electro-explosive device that automatically separates the parachute canopy from the aircrew member upon immersion in seawater.

This contract demonstrates Cobham Mission Systems’ excellence in this area and represents the fourth consecutive contract award that NAVSUP has awarded the company to develop and deliver industry-leading parachute release assembly.

“We value the trust that our country’s military and allied nations put in our team to provide the most innovative and dependable critical lifesaving aerospace components,” said Matt Miller, vice president of business development at Cobham Mission Systems. “Our proven UWARS devices are capable of providing enduring life support to our pilots for many years to come.”

Since 2015, the Cobham Mission Systems team in Davenport has delivered over 16,000 UWARS on time or ahead of plan to military customers around the world with a 100 percent Lot Acceptance Test success rate.

About Cobham Mission Systems

As the world’s leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refueling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success.