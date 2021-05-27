Cobham Signs Agreement For Fuel Tank Inerting Solution For Fifth U.S. Major Commercial Airline

Cobham Mission Systems

Cobham Mission Systems announced on Thursday the company has signed a long-term agreement to provide air separation modules (ASM) for a major U.S. airline operating Boeing 737s (B737). An aircraft’s ASM prevents the build-up of explosive conditions in fuel tanks by generating nitrogen-enriched air to help lower the amount of oxygen in the fuel tank.

Cobham has delivered 885 B737 ASM model NC1211 units, which have achieved over 5,000,000 flight hours with no failures since 2015. The units have supplied airline partners with substantial savings in ownership and maintenance costs.

“Cobham Mission Systems is delighted to partner with another major US airline,” Our air separation modules are the most reliable in the world, with 2,100 delivered and more than 17,600,000 flight hours on commercial aircraft worldwide,” commented Jason Apelquist , senior VP of business development and strategy.

“We are proud to contribute to our airline customers’ aircraft operation and maintenance cost reduction efforts through the outstanding performance, reliability and life on-wing Cobham ASMs provide,” added Apelquist.

Cobham is exceptionally experienced in gas separation and has been developing and delivering fuel tank inerting systems and subsystems for three decades. The company has worked on 6,700 systems on commercial flights, including B737, A320, A321, B787 and military aircraft with a total of over 52,000,000 flight hours.

Cobham possesses a unique technical ability to design an optimally sized and configured fuel tank inerting system using Hollow Fiber Membrane technology. The company’s fuel tank inerting systems are designed for both military and commercial applications.

About Cobham Mission Systems

Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refueling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success.