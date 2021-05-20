Unanet

Col. Ken Kuebler: Air Force Special Operations Command Eyes Amphibious Aircraft

Jane Edwards May 20, 2021 News, Technology

Col. Ken Kuebler: Air Force Special Operations Command Eyes Amphibious Aircraft
Col. Ken Kuebler PEO for Fixed Wing USSOCOM

Col. Ken Kuebler, program executive officer for fixed-wing at U.S. Special Operations Command, said Air Force Special Operations Command considers modifying its MC-130J aircraft to enable the plane to operate in amphibious environments, National Defense reported Wednesday.

Kuebler said having an amphibious aircraft would provide the service the capability amid a great power competition.

He noted that the command plans to conduct feasibility studies, explore operational concepts and look at possible digital design options to prove the aircraft capability through a demonstration.

“That all leads to giving us key decision points as we move forward,” Kuebler said Wednesday during the virtual Special Operations Forces Industry Conference.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

U.S. Air Force

Air Force Uses Continuous Evaluation to Maintain Secret Access Integrity Among Personnel; Alecia Davis Quoted

The U.S. Air Force uses a special assessment process to ensure the integrity of personnel with assignments that involve sensitive information. The Continuous Evaluation program randomly screens individuals who have access to secret or top secret information. The Continuous Evaluation program randomly screens individuals who have access to secret or top secret information. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved