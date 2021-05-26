Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.6 Million Contract for High-Power Solid-State Amplifiers

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its New York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded an additional $1.6 million contract for RF microwave solid-state amplifiers from a major domestic prime contractor, adding to an initial $1.7 million contract awarded earlier this fiscal year.
