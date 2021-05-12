Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $9.8 Million Contract with Tier-One Mobile Network Operator

Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communication technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized a $9.8 million contract with a major tier-one mobile network operator. This contract is for a broad suite of new capabilities and services centered around virtualized applications and 5G products.

“We continue to mutually benefit from the relationship with this customer, and we are already planning additional enhancements for their applications and services,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Our proven track record of long-term service to this customer creates stability and value for their end subscribers.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions.