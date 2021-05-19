Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Order to Provide Rugged Baseband Equipment

Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Government Solutions segment was awarded an order worth approximately $2.0 million to provide the U.S. Marine Corps with command and control modules for Program Manager Light Armored Vehicles (“PM LAV”).

“This order places our rugged baseband products with the U.S. Marine Corps soldiers that need them,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries.