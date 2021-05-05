DARPA Event in June to Inform Industry on Upcoming Projects

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will host an online industry event from June 23rd to 24th to inform companies about the Defense Sciences Office's upcoming research pursuits.

Discover DSO Day participants will gain insight into the office's science and technology priorities over the next year, DARPA said Tuesday.

Panel discussions at the event will cover the following topics: alternative computing, next-generation artificial intelligence, under governed spaces, resilient and environment-resistant systems, sensing, communications and metrology.

The office will also use the event to further explain an upcoming solicitation scheduled for release prior to the event. Proposers may engage in discussions with program managers from DARPA.

DARPA Director Stefanie Tompkins and DSO Director Valerie Browning will also present at the event.