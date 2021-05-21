Unanet

DARPA-Funded Project Demonstrates Security of Puzzle-Protected Computer Processor

Nichols Martin May 21, 2021 News, Technology

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

An effort funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has demonstrated the security of a computer processor that randomly shifts its structure to protect systems from hackers. 

A team from the University of Michigan developed Morpheus in 2019 then had the processor tested last year under a DARPA-sponsored study, Todd Austin and Lauren Biernacki from the university, said in a piece published Thursday on The Conversation.

Morpheus mixes up microarchitecture details to generate a puzzle that bars hackers from breaking in.

The technology underwent penetration testing against 525 security researchers, who never successfully hacked the processor during trials under DARPA's Finding Exploits to Thwart Tampering or FETT program.

DARPA announced the program's results earlier this year.

