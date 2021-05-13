DataRobot Announces AI for Health Incubator; Sally Embrey Quoted

DataRobot

DataRobot announced on Thursday its DataRobot’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Health Incubator, a new initiative that encourages entrepreneurs, companies, institutions, colleges and universities and non-profits to develop and deploy novel solutions for the health and healthcare market.

The AI for Health Incubator will provide pro-bono access to the DataRobot platform and hands-on support from its customer success teams. Interested organizations can apply now through June 11.

“When it comes to thinking about healthcare, it’s safe to say 2020 changed the name of the game. We’re at a critical moment in time for the industry and believe we have an opportunity to democratize healthcare in a transparent and trustworthy way truly," said Sally Embrey , VP of DataRobot’s Public Health and Health Technologies.

“We’re pleased to build on the important work we’ve done in the healthcare sector and collaborate with the next generation of innovators in the industry to solve big problems, particularly ones that have a direct impact on patient populations and long-term health outcomes,” added Embrey.

DataRobot partners with highly sophisticated healthcare organizations to transform billions of data points into insights and predictions used to save lives. The company works on many diverse cases, including reducing patient readmissions, ICU resource and staffing utilization, improving medication adherence, predicting opioid abuse and forecasting disease propensity.

“The future of healthcare is rooted in the ability to bring human and machine intelligence together to make better, faster, and more efficient decisions we can trust,” stated Dr. Zain Khalpey , chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and chief medical artificial intelligence Officer, director of Heart & Vascular Institute at Northwest Medical Center.

“DataRobot is accelerating critical research in this industry to help physicians and medical professionals better leverage AI. The impact on human lives if we get this right will be immeasurable. I’m excited to work with DataRobot because together, we’re able to make augmented medical decision-making — a new formula which will be the future of healthcare driven by AI,” Khalpey added.

