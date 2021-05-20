DHS Seeks Industry Participants for 2021 Biometric Technology Demo Event; Arun Vemury Quoted

Biometric Technology

The Department of Homeland (DHS) has opened the application period for its annual event to test biometric recognition systems from the commercial sector in operational security and checkpoint settings.

DHS' science and technology directorate said Wednesday it will host the Biometric Technology Rally this fall at the Maryland Test Facility and evaluate the performance of candidate platforms in identifying images of travelers even when protective equipment is worn.

Participants will have a chance to take part in the Stakeholder Demonstration Day to present their technology offerings to government and industry stakeholders.

Arun Vemury, director of the DHS S&T-run Biometric and Identity Technology Center, said the previous year saw industry adapt to changes and circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic through innovation.

“Now it’s time to see if further innovation and improvement can be achieved to further reduce errors and provide more consistent and equitable performance under challenging conditions,” Vemury added.

Tests will occur in controlled setups applicable to department operations. The S&T directorate plans to evaluate matching algorithms using data from the scenario test and give product reviews to help developers adjust technologies.

An information webinar is scheduled for June 9 and the deadline for applications to join the demonstration is July 15.