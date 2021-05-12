DHS Selects Fortem to Participate in Border Aerial Surveillance Program

Aerial Surveillance

The Department of Homeland Security has partnered with Fortem Technologies to evaluate the potential application of a company-built airspace monitoring system to border security missions under a cooperative research and development agreement.

Fortem said Tuesday it will present the SkyDome System with aerial object detection technology to DHS’ Air Domain Awareness and Protection program for a demonstration test across multiple operational scenarios in three U.S. states bordering Canada.

Skydome includes the artificial intelligence-based TrueView radar and software designed to track nefarious drones in real time.

Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem, said the company designed its radar technology to defend against drones that do not emit radio frequency signals and pose national security risks.

DHS’ ADA effort seeks surveillance platforms and approaches to protect the U.S.’ northern border from unmanned aircraft systems and other airborne threats.

The department will use data from the test to form requirements for future aerial security programs.