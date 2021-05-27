DHS Taps 25 Small Businesses for 29 Homeland Security Research Projects; Kathryn Coulter Mitchell Quoted

DHS Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has selected 25 U.S. small businesses to develop homeland security technologies with $4.2 million of total funding.

DHS said Wednesday it awarded a total of 29 contracts to the winners, under phase one of the department's Small Business Innovation Research program. Each project will receive a maximum of $150,000 in SBIR funds for five months of concept feasibility research.

“Investing in private sector innovation is a key factor in helping DHS keep pace with emerging threats and security challenges facing our nation,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, who serves as the department's undersecretary for S&T on an acting basis.

Tackled research topics include virus detection, 5G connectivity, vehicle infectious diseases protection, luggage screening sensors and amphibious ice rescue vehicles.

Qualifying entrants will be able to apply for SBIR's second phase, where participants will develop prototypes of their concepts.