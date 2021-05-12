Unanet

DOD Agencies Use Machine Learning to Accommodate Complex Automation

Nichols Martin May 12, 2021 News, Technology

Robotic Process Automation

Two organizations within the Department of Defense (DOD) partnered to automate financial transactions via machine learning technology, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) infused robotic process automation (RPA) with machine learning to enable complex transaction tasks. 

These complex tasks include tracking unmatched or wrongly labeled transactions, a problem that DOD says takes too much time. Eric Dorsey, a program manager for DIU's AI portfolio, said DOD has been using RPAs that are limited to basic “if-then-else” applications.

ML augments RPA with processed information based on financial data. This allows RPA to perform more complex tasks, such as correcting unmatched transactions.

