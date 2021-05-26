DOD Seeks AI Algorithms for Air Domain Collaborative Autonomy Project

DIU Artificial Intelligence Project

The Department of Defense (DOD) has introduced an artificial intelligence development competition with the intent to identify algorithms that have the potential to facilitate autonomous coordination among long-range, fixed-wing air vehicles built to operate at high speed in a contested environment.

DOD is inviting commercial organizations to propose AI-based algorithms for a prototyping project that will center around the collaborative formation, threat avoidance and dynamic task allocation areas, the Defense Innovation Unit said.

The department plans to hold a series of events where participants will demonstrate prototypes through an unclassified setting that uses an integrated live-virtual-constructive model along with the Advanced Framework for Simulation, Integration and Modeling framework.

Selected vendors will have access to a government reference architecture they can use as the development baseline and will aim to provide modular algorithms or complete agents to the government for simulation-based assessments.

Participants will compete to showcase the performance of their offerings via three preliminary events, followed by a final prototype competition, DIU noted. Interested parties can submit proposals through June 6th.

Join GovCon Wire's AI: Innovation in National Security Forum on June 3rd to hear from federal and industry representatives as they share insight on the use of emerging technology in efforts to stay ahead of adversaries.