Unanet

DOE Announces $100M in Research Grants to Early-Career Scientists; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Christine Thropp May 28, 2021 News, Technology

DOE Announces $100M in Research Grants to Early-Career Scientists; Jennifer Granholm Quoted
Jennifer Granholm Secretary DOE

The Department of Energy (DOE) has allocated $100 million in funding to support efforts to expand the skilled science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce through the Early Career Research Program

Eighty-three scientists representing 11 DOE National Laboratories and 41 universities will receive grants that will cover salary and research expenses over a five-year period, the department said Thursday.

Some of the awardees' research topics are advanced scientific computing research, basic and fusion energy sciences, biological and environmental research as well as nuclear and high energy physics. Grants also provide for accelerator and isotope research, development and production.

“Maintaining our nation’s braintrust of world-class scientists and researchers is one of DOE’s top priorities—and that means we need to give them the resources they need to succeed early on in their careers,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

National Labs researchers are entitled to annual grants of $500,000 while university-based researchers are set to receive $150,000 funding per year.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Battelle

Battelle Partners with Ohio State and Northwestern To Combat COVID-19 ‘Misinformation’

Battelle announced on Wednesday its new collaborative effort with the Ohio State University and Northwestern University aimed at combating ‘misinformation’ related to COVID-19 by assessing the risk of COVID-19 ‘misinformation’ in near real-time. The effort is sponsored by a $1 million grant from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA). 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved