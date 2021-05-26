Federal CIO Clare Martorana: Government to Prioritize Cybersecurity in TMF Funding Boost

Clare Martorana Federal CIO

Clare Martorana, the new federal chief information officer, said the government is looking to update its digital services and cybersecurity through allocations of a $1 billion fund, FCW reported Tuesday. These digital transformation efforts would use the Technology Modernization Fund's (TMF) boost mandated by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) hosted a conference where Martorana talked about how the new TMF funds can help agencies bolster cybersecurity and adopt modern technologies.

“Making data shareable, adopting common standards and improving data management is just going to be mission-critical for many years to come,” Martorana stated. Agencies interested in using the funds may submit proposals through June 2nd.