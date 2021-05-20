Federal CIO Clare Martorana on Governmentwide IT Modernization Plan

Clare Martorana Federal CIO

Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer, said her office and the Federal CIO Council have kicked off work on a new strategy for governmentwide information technology modernization, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

She said she expects the new IT modernization plan to come with a holistic approach to IT delivery across the federal government.

“We do want to be public about what we stand for as great IT leaders in government,” Martorana said Wednesday during an event. “So, that is something that the CIO Council is working on.”

Martorana also discussed the updated model for the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF). In early May, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the General Services Administration (GSA) announced a flexible structure for funding federal IT transformation initiatives through TMF, which received an allocation of $1 billion under the American Rescue Plan.

Martorana said the administration has been able to evolve TMF through new flexibilities and funding.

“We are going to be working very collaboratively with agencies to see where their projects fit in these priority areas and hope to be able to roll out some really high-impact projects,” she added.