Frost and Sullivan Award Pavilion Its 2020 North American Technology Innovation Award For Hyperparallel Data Platform

Pavilion

Frost & Sullivan announced on Tuesday that it has awarded Pavilion Data Systems with the 2020 North American Technology Innovation Award for the Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform . Frost & Sullivan based its decision on its recent analysis of the North American market for hyperparallel flash arrays for data storage.

The Platform is powered by nonvolatile memory express over fabrics (NVMe-oF) and consists of the Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array™, an ultra-modular 4U chassis array, and Pavilion Hyper OS, that has the potential to become the standard for rack-scale NVMe-oF storage systems.

"Unlike conventional storage arrays that have two flash storage controllers, each Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array has up to 20 controllers which can support up to 72 NVMe SSDs in 4 RU," commented Varun Babu , senior research analyst, Tech Vision, Frost & Sullivan.

"It also performs data management using thin provisioning, snapshots, and clones that provide true performance without unnecessary proprietary drivers or the software burdening the host. The NVMe-oF technology leverages a high-speed switching interconnect for linking, computing, and storing data, similar to traditional direct-attached storage (DAS).”

Pavilion’s Data Systems storage platform facilitates extremely high-performance, high-density storage with shared storage's economic and operational benefits. This is an improvement over traditional All-Flash arrays, especially in spaces such as data centers.

The OpenChoice Storage business model of Pavilion enables scaled applications for its customers. The Model assists customers to restore and upgrade their storage media-on-demand cost-effectively, based on their application needs, budgets, and technology availability.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

"Pavilion Data Systems' NVMe-oF technology is well suited to address future Internet of Things (IoT) needs by analyzing, processing, and achieving the maximum performance density in storing petabytes of data cost-effectively," added Babu.

"Its ability to reduce operational problems for parallel applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning and to integrate with existing facilities to enhance and streamline applications across a wide range of industries is rapidly establishing Pavilion Data Systems as the market standard.”