Greg Dyer Joins Aspetto to Grow Enterprise IT Division, Bridge Public-Private Tech Sectors; CEO Abbas Haider Quoted

Greg Dyer, chief strategy officer of Aspetto

Greg Dyer, formerly the CSO and managing partner of Spinvi Consulting, has joined Aspetto as the company’s new chief strategy officer, Aspetto announced on May 20th.

“What attracted me to Aspetto was the disruptive, entrepreneurial spirit of CEO Abbas Haider, COO Rob Davis and the rest of the leadership team,” says Dyer. “My role is to channel that entrepreneurial spirit and make Aspetto the leader of enterprise IT products and services in America’s DoD and FedCiv market.”

In his new position, Dyer will be responsible and work to enhance and grow the company’s Enterprise IT Division, which provides services such as software and mobile application development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and systems engineering for the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Federal Civilian (FedCiv) market.

A significant part of Dyer’s strategy will be to bridge the gap between the federal government and private “non-traditional” or “commercial” tech companies. In order to bridge the public-private gap, Aspetto is spearheading a strategy between the CDC and technology driven departments within the DoD, creating connections between the federal government and the tech startup community.

“This gives the government access to newly developed and innovative tech at an early stage. At the end of the day, that means better national security and, potentially, lives saved.” “Aspetto is helping build the bridge between the public and the private sectors,” Dyer says.

Previously, Dyer served as the CSO and Managing Partner of Spinvi Consulting. During his tenure between 2019 and 2020, Spinvi was ranked as the number-one small business for the U.S. Navy’s Seaport-e and Seaport NxG contract vehicles.

In addition to his role as a managing partner for Spinvi, also served in senior executive roles within numerous small and large businesses, such as CACI International and other prestigious organizations.

“Aspetto was built on ingenuity and entrepreneurship,” said Founder and CEO Abbas Haider. “Our goal is to leverage our successful wearable and mobile technologies and expand into enterprise IT and cybersecurity services. Greg is the strategic force making that happen.

“With him on our team, Aspetto is an organization you want to keep an eye on—whether you’re a potential partner or a competitor,” Haider added.