GSA, DOE Lab Release Blueprint for GEB Integration Into Federal Energy Savings Performance Contracts; Kevin Kampschroer Quoted

Christine Thropp May 18, 2021 News

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have released a report detailing how to integrate grid-interactive efficient building (GEB) technologies into energy savings performance contracts of federal government agencies. 

GSA said Monday that the blueprint containing integration best practices and guidance is meant to help building operators equip all five phases of a performance contract with GEB energy analysis procedures and technologies.

"With this GEB blueprint from NREL, we will broaden our innovation in whole-building energy and cost savings and greenhouse gas reductions," said Kevin Kampschroer, director of the GSA Office of Federal High-Performance Green Buildings.

GSA plans for its future energy performance contracts and building modernization projects to be integrated with GEB technologies. It will leverage the blueprint to select sites that are prime for cost-effective GEB implementation.

Other landholding federal agencies are encouraged to also use the blueprint.

