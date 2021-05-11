Unanet

Katie Olson to Temporarily Succeed Brett Goldstein as Defense Digital Service Director

Nichols Martin May 11, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Katie Olson, deputy director of the Defense Digital Service (DDS), will serve as the agency's acting leader as Brett Goldstein steps down. Goldstein led DDS as director for a couple of years, and now plans to serve as a cybersecurity consultant to the Department of Defense (DOD).

His contributions to DDS include leadership over the agency's pandemic response efforts. He also formerly led information- and data-related activities at Chicago's local government.

Olson, Goldstein's temporary successor, joined DDS in 2019 as chief of staff then became the agency's deputy director in 2020.

The agency recruits individuals who would help improve how DOD purchases, develops and implements digital services and technologies.

