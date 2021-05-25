Kevin Cox: CDM on Track to Field Cyber Dashboard at All CFO Act Civilian Agencies

Kevin Cox CDM Program Manager DHS

Kevin Cox, Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program manager at the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said the program management office is on schedule to implement the CDM dashboard and related capabilities at 23 CFO Act agencies by the end of fiscal year 2021, Federal News Network reported Monday.

“We’ve been working to get that new dashboard in place and have made great strides this year. We are in the process now starting to take the feeds up from the agencies,” he told FNN’s Ask the CIO.

Cox said CDM is deploying a dashboard shared service to small and micro agencies and a dashboard-as-a-service offering to some large agencies.

“Rather than work to deploy an individual dashboard to each of those smaller agencies, and then put the burden on them to manage the individual dashboard, we build out a shared service where their data is similar to the dashboard-as-a-service that we’re offering to the CFO act agencies. Now the shared service platform enables the agencies to feed their data to this shared environment,” he said.

“The environment is scalable, flexible, it’s multi-tenant, and each agency only sees their data,” added Cox, who is leaving CISA for the Department of Justice (DOJ), where he will serve as deputy chief information officer.

CDM has fielded the shared service at 40 small and micro agencies and plans to launch the second version by July to offer more cyber capabilities. With the dashboard-as-a-service offering, agencies do not have to develop a back-end platform to manage and store data.

