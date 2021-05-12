Klas Government Releases Innovative VoyagerGPU; Chris Ericksen Quoted

Klas Government

Klas Government announced Wednesday the availability of VoyagerGPU, the market's first tactical GPU that unlocks artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning(ML) and video processing/transcoding at the network edge.

"We believe future-proofing tactical networks requires a modular and scalable range of network, compute and radio systems modules designed with a common form factor and ability to seamlessly integrate with market-leading technologies,” commented Chris Ericksen , Klas Government’s chief revenue officer.

“VoyagerGPU is a core component of Klas' modular system that allows our DoD customers to incorporate new, innovative capabilities as the mission dictates," Ericksen added.

The embedded graphics-processing units (GPUs) are critical for military systems with heavy processing demands such as those required for AI and analyzing moving images in real-time. Before Klas Government’s new GPU, this kind of power was not available for clients to operate at the tactical edge.

VoyagerGPU is the first tactical unit to incorporate NVIDIA's latest GPU technology (Pascal and Turing-based GPU), which addresses these tactical edge challenges while meeting Standardized A-Kit / Vehicle Envelope (SAVE) specifications for tactical communication SWAP in military vehicles.

Klas' Voyager Tactical Cloud Platform (TCP) uses VoyagerGPU as a core component. This provides TCP with the significant analytical power of the cloud to the forward edge and battlefield vehicles operating in tactical edge environments.

The VoyagerGPU is also easily configurable into the Voyager 6 power chassis, enabling AI capabilities to be readily available in military ground vehicles without requiring major modifications to the vehicle.

About Klas Government

Klas Government makes the world's most potent deployable communications solutions to meet the needs of government and military communicators in any operational environment. The company enables customers to communicate in extreme environments, where nobody else in the market can deliver tactical and executive communications systems specifically designed to move faster, travel lighter, and work better under worse conditions than anything else available.