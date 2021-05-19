Linda Jacksta Joins Deep Water Point; Debbie Dowling Quoted

Linda Jacksta

Deep Water Point (DWP) announced Wednesday that Linda Jacksta , a senior border and security intelligence officer from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has joined the company.

"Her vast expertise spanning border and national security, international trade, and information technology will provide immense value to our clients as they address complex challenges the government faces within this area. Because Linda has broad experience across multiple domains, she will be particularly valuable to clients working in this environment," commented Debbie Dowling , DWP's Civilian Agency head.

"Linda will be joining a cross-section of DWP executives from throughout government and industry who use their experience and expertise to help clients identify and win business supporting government mission success," Dowling added.

Jacksta worked for CBP for 35 years and led efforts to address multiple border security threats and operational challenges. She also created an enterprise data analytics organization leveraging data for critical decision-making and developed extensive intelligence community partnerships vital to national security and border protection.

About Deep Water Point

Deep Water Point is a Federal Management Consulting firm located within the Washington, D.C. National Capital Region (NCR). Its consulting team consists of over 300 subject matter executives spanning the defense, intelligence, and federal civilian markets. Deep Water Point's primary headquarters is in Annapolis, Maryland. Members of its team are geographically dispersed across Washington, D.C. National Capital Region, and other parts of the United States.