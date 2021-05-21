Lumen Technologies declares quarterly cash dividend

Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 11, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be May 28, 2021.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.