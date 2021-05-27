Maximus And CNSI To Support Medicaid Claims Processing; Bruce Caswell, Todd Stottlemyer Quoted

Bruce Caswell President

Maximus announced Thursday its new partnership with CNSI in the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) cooperative contracts for the Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) Claims Processing and Management Services Module.

As CNSI’s operation services partner, Maximus will help with claims adjudication support using CNSI’s evoBrix platform and provide call center services for Medicaid members and providers.

“We are excited to be a partner to CNSI in these NASPO cooperative contracts and look forward to helping deliver a robust claims processing solution for participating states,” commented Bruce Caswell , Maximus’ president and CEO.

“At Maximus, our mission is to provide exceptional services that optimize the effectiveness of government programs, enabling our customers to engage better and serve their covered populations,” added 2021 Wash100 Award recipient Caswell.

The partnership aligns with Maximus’ commitment to supporting the operational effectiveness and program integrity of state health and human services programs nationwide. The company is the largest engagement center provider for government programs and possesses the experience needed to provide high-quality customer service.

Maximus and CNSI both bring best-of-class technology and deep domain familiarity with the complex business processes of state Medicaid operations. This partnership enables state Medicaid programs to deliver significant advantages over technology-only modernization projects by incorporating holistic capabilities.

“Maximus brings a proven and innovative set of business operations capabilities that seamlessly align with CNSI’s suite of top-ranked claims processing offerings. This strategic partnership allows CNSI to bring our clients the best solutions available in the marketplace.,” stated previous Wash100 Award recipient and CNSI CEO Todd Stottlemyer.