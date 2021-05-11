Maximus Commits to Diversity and Equity Initiatives; CEO Bruce Caswell Quoted

Bruce Caswell President

Maximus announced on Tuesday that President, CEO Bruce Caswell has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and The Valuable 500 commitments. Caswell’s signature illustrates Maximus' ongoing strategy to improve diversity , equity, and inclusion (DE&I) within the workplace.

“These two new efforts are further demonstrations of the commitment of myself, our Board of Directors and leadership team, and our employees to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace,” said 2021 Wash100 Award recipient Bruce Caswell.

“These initiatives have always been very important to me personally, and the events of the past year have only increased its importance to our diverse workforce across the country and around the globe.

“As just one example, we called upon our employees across diverse backgrounds to help complete the 2020 Census data collection and help ensure all people were included, as well as our current work with governments in educating the public on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.”

Caswell has affirmed Maximus’ commitment to diversity and inclusivity by singing both initiatives. The company has taken steps to achieve inclusion goals by hiring a senior director of DE&I to build a comprehensive DE&I strategy for the company, including providing unconscious bias training to managers and above throughout Maximus.

“While these are two important steps to help illustrate our firm commitment to these goals, we fully understand that we must continue to focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion through our actions on a daily basis,” concluded Caswell.

