MetTel Wins Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sales; Robert Dapkiewicz Quoted

MetTel announced on Wednesday that the company has won a Gold Stevie Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation with over $2 billion in new government sales, with all options booked since 2020.

“It’s truly an honor to receive the Gold American Business Award for our Federal team’s incredible sales performance,” commented Robert Dapkiewicz , senior vice president and general manager of MetTel Federal.

“Receiving this award is a true testament to the dedication, ingenuity, and tenacity of the entire Federal team and their ability to excel in a historically challenging year caused by the pandemic,” Dapkiewicz added.

The Stevie Award recognizes MetTel’s booming growth of its Federal Sales team, which has secured numerous Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract awards since 2020. Including awards from government organizations such as the Social Security Administration , the General Services Administration , the Department of Homeland Security and the National Archives and Records Administration .

Earlier in 2021, MetTel also won a Gold Stevie Award for Government Sales Team of the Year and two Stevie Awards for Customer Service & Call Center Individual Categories in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The American Business Awards are the country’s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations for organizations of all sizes and in nearly every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. These categories include Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year and App of the Year.

Over 250 professionals around the world took part in the judging process to select this year’s award winners. The awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.