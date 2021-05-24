Monica McEwen and Amy Chaput Join Deloitte As Managing Directors

Monica McEwen

Deloitte announced on Monday that Amy Chaput and Monica McEwen have joined the company’s Government & Public Services (GPS) consulting practice as managing directors in Deloitte’s Analytics and Cognitive practice to help address complex challenges public sector organizations face. Chaput and McEwen will lead mission solutions development with defense, homeland security , and intelligence clients as managing directors.

“We are thrilled to have Amy and Monica join our team and bring with them decades of invaluable data analytics experience to help our clients solve their most complex challenges,” commented Jason Manstof , Deloitte Consulting principal and principal GPS Strategy and Analytics Offering Portfolio leader.

“As government agencies continue to modernize, data analytics and AI solutions will play an instrumental role in transforming operations and mission decision-making. Amy and Monica are proven industry leaders with the vision and expertise required to help our clients achieve their strategic goals,” Manstof added.

McEwen most recently served as the Public Sector vice president for ThoughtSpot , where she was responsible for building strategic partnerships that forged connections across industry and government and drove commercial innovation in the federal market. McEwen is also an advisory board member at the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center .

Chaput is a former acting chief technology officer (CTO) for the Directorate of Science & Technology at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). As acting CTO, she developed and communicated technology strategy for the CIA through research, investment and partnerships.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a more robust economy and a healthier society.