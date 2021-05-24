Unanet

NIST Seeks Industry Input on Data Classification Practices

Nichols Martin May 24, 2021 News, Technology

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has drafted a document on data classification practices and asks the public for input. 

NCCoE seeks input from industry entities to further develop the draft project titled “Data Classification Practices: Facilitating Data-Centric Security," the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Wednesday.

The project aims to establish and implement standards for defining and communicating data classifications. This effort would need to determine the hardware, software and requirements needed for a laboratory environment.

NCCoE will also attempt to apply the developed approach as a basic proof-of-concept and eventually corresponding craft practice guides. Interested parties may submit responses through June 21.

