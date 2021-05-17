Unanet

NIST Turns to Public for Feedback on IoT Security White Paper

Nichols Martin May 17, 2021 News, Technology

NIST Turns to Public for Feedback on IoT Security White Paper
Internet of Things

The National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) asks the public to comment on a white paper that tackles the confidence of people in the security of internet of things devices.

NIST said Friday its document titled “Establishing Confidence in IoT Device Security: How do we get there” will explore the mechanisms of confidence regarding the security of available IoT devices.

The paper aims to initiate public conversation about how this confidence can be achieved. The agency used extensive research and input from stakeholders and experts to produce the white paper.

Interested parties may submit feedback to [email protected] through June 14. Emails must have “IoT Confidence Mechanism Comments” written on the subject line.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Ray Duquette

CAE USA Secures $135M USSOCOM Contract; Ray Duquette Quoted

CAE announced on Monday that CAE USA has been awarded a potential $135 million contract with options by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to lead integration efforts for the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Global Situational Awareness initiative. USSOCOM has exercised the first option of the contract, which is valued at over $19 million.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved