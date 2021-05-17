NIST Turns to Public for Feedback on IoT Security White Paper

Internet of Things

The National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) asks the public to comment on a white paper that tackles the confidence of people in the security of internet of things devices.

NIST said Friday its document titled “Establishing Confidence in IoT Device Security: How do we get there” will explore the mechanisms of confidence regarding the security of available IoT devices.

The paper aims to initiate public conversation about how this confidence can be achieved. The agency used extensive research and input from stakeholders and experts to produce the white paper.

Interested parties may submit feedback to [email protected] through June 14. Emails must have “IoT Confidence Mechanism Comments” written on the subject line.