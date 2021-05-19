Unanet

NOAA’s Growing AI Use Prompts Larger Data Storage Need; Jamese Sims Quoted

Nichols Martin May 19, 2021 News, Technology

NOAA’s Growing AI Use Prompts Larger Data Storage Need; Jamese Sims Quoted
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has been housing larger amounts of data as it continues to employ artificial intelligence to inform weather forecasts, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Jamese Sims, NOAA's senior science adviser for AI, said the agency uses the technology to set physical parameters for prediction models and analyze associated errors.

About 200 of NOAA's projects use AI across research and operational activities. NOAA currently uses supercomputers to store the corresponding workload but considers turning to cloud technology in anticipation of AI's further development.

The agency's National Centers for Environmental Information stores 37 petabytes of data on geophysical, oceanographic and coastal observation.

“We need to better understand what data is actually needed, as we talk about using AI more across the agency,” Sims said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

USSOCOM

USSOCOM to Address Future Warfare Challenges via Emerging Tech; Gen. Richard Clarke Quoted

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has planned investments in a range of emerging technologies to address the challenges of future warfare. These technologies include secure data sharing, edge computing and others that can improve USSOCOM's performance in information and electronic warfare. USSOCOM's Hyper-Enabled Operator effort helps the command's operations personnel make information-aided decisions. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved