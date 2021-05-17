Noblis Appoints Four New Members To Its Board of Trustees; Amr ElSawy Quoted

Amr ElSawy CEO Noblis

Noblis announced on Monday that it has appointed four new members to its Board of Trustees including, C. Okey Agba, Ellen Glover, Jerry L. Johnson and Jeanne Shen, effective April 27, 2021.

"We're pleased to welcome such distinguished members to our board. They join Noblis at an exciting time. We have just completed our acquisition of McKean Defense Systems and are confident each member will bring valuable experience and insights as our combined team comes together to expand mission impacts and make our nation safer," stated Amr ElSawy , Noblis' chief executive officer and Board trustee.

C. Okey Agba is the chief financial officer (CFO) of the Cleveland Clinic Florida Region and was previously CFO in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that, he was the CFO at Tufts Medical Center, Harvard Medical school and director of Finance at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital.

Ellen Glover has over 40 years of experience as a leader in the government services industry. She has worked in civilian and defense markets with unique expertise in technology, data analytics, digital transformation and cybersecurity. Glover retired as an executive vice president from ICF and previously served as the chair of the Professional Services Council .

Jerry L. Johnson is a partner with the Halifax Group . Before his time at Halifax, Johnson was the senior vice president at EnPro . He is an experienced executive with a wide range of work in private equity investing, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions. He also served as a White House fellow and on Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld's staff during a Quadrennial Review.

Jeanne Shen is a chartered financial analyst and currently works as chief investment officer for GAVI , the Vaccine Alliance. She possesses strong financial, operations and investment experience in the U.S. and Europe across global non-profit, start-up, financial services and insurance industries.