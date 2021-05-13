NSWC Dahlgren Division to Unify Naval Combat Simulation Systems; Howard Kohl Quoted

NSWC Dahlgren Division

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) is working on an integrated simulation system that would unify multiple training systems. NSWC Dahlgren Division wants to shift away from using two different combat simulators across five systems to having just one platform covering various naval capabilities, Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday.

“The goal is to share a common core, and then you take the pieces that need to go with it on your ship," said Amy Settle, head of NSWCDD's combat system simulation branch.

The Navy's existing combat simulators were provided by multiple makers; some from the industry, others from within the military. Each simulator reflects different learning curves and capabilities. To address this issue, NSWCDD works to develop the Combat System Simulator Stimulator (CS3).

“The idea is to use the same simulation throughout system development, test and evaluation, certification, and sustainment of the program and training all the Sailors,” said Howard Kohl, combat system simulations chief engineer.

Kohl said CS3 would allow for years of combat system support via a single simulation.