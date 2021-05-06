QTS Announces Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend of $0.50 Per Share and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the second quarter of 2021.

Common Stock

QTS' Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The $0.50 per share dividend is payable on July 7, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021.

Series A Preferred Stock

QTS' Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the period from and including April 15, 2021 and ending on July 14, 2021. The $0.4453125 per share dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to holders of Series A Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021, which is equivalent to $1.78125 per annum per share.