QTS Further Expands its Connectivity Ecosystem with Telia Carrier, the World’s #1 Ranked Global Internet Backbone

QTS

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that Telia Carrier, owner and operator of the world's #1 ranked global Internet backbone , has deployed its full suite of connectivity services in QTS' Piscataway, NJ and Irving, TX mega data centers.

Telia Carrier has deployed terabit scale transmission gear and core routers to offer its full suite of services and enhance the diverse connectivity ecosystem at both mega scale QTS campuses.

Telia Carrier is the top ranked global IP backbone, with customers in more than 125 countries, operations in 35 of these and network presence in 120 cities worldwide. Telia Carrier offers a broad portfolio of connectivity services, including DWDM, DDoS, IP Transit, Cloud Connect and Ethernet services.

QTS' New Jersey Network Access Point (NJ NAP), located within QTS' mega data center in Piscataway, NJ, is a highly connected regional hub serving network carriers and enterprises, including those serving the financial services market. Telia Carrier's full network suite deployment will add to the NJ NAP's expanding ecosystem of fiber networks, transport networks, cloud access networks, internet exchanges, and direct access to 10 transatlantic subsea cables including the new AEC-2.

QTS' mega data center in Irving, TX, provides a strategic central location enabling optimal, fiber-rich connectivity coast-to-coast. The addition of Telia Carrier supports increasing demand from QTS and Telia Carrier customers seeking diverse long-haul routes across the Southwest and into Mexico as well as IP, Cloud, Ethernet, DWDM and DDoS services.