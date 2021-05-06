Raytheon Intelligence and Space Awarded $175M USAF Contract for Intelligence Services; David Appel Quoted

David Appel VP

Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RI&S), a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies , announced on Thursday that it has been awarded an U.S. Air Force intelligence program contract worth potentially $175 million. The contract period runs for five years and requires the company to provide signals intelligence services for the U.S. Air Force's Distributed Common Ground System, which collects, processes and analyzes intelligence.

The award stipulates that RI&S will support seven different intelligence applications the Air Force uses to collect and correlate data under the new program, DCGS-Signals Intelligence Field Support (DSFS).

"Gone are the days of planning daily sustainment operations site-by-site. Now DSFS provides an enterprise support structure for all sustainment operations, optimizing mission coverage with fewer field engineers," commented David Appel , vice president of Defense and Civil Solutions for Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

RI&S will utilize its mission domain knowledge to supply high mission availability in support of end-to-end operations – from creating a mission plan for an airborne sensor to receiving data, processing that data and then either producing a report, storing it, or enhancing it by fusing it with other data.

"We're able to help ensure the highest level of operational availability for the system, all while reducing costs. With the open architecture baseline being declared fully mission capable, we anticipate greater improvement in analysts' efficiency and the ability to manage the availability of the system for all sites," added Appel.

Additionally, RS&I has obtained numerous other Department of Defense contracts, further establishing the company’s expertise in the government contracting sector. For example, the company announced yesterday that it was awarded a U.S. Space Force (USSF) contract for a follow-on control system for the GPS satellite constellation , estimated to be valued at $228 million.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 46 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2020 and has 37,000 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.