Rep. Darren Soto Presents Bill to Establish Blockchain Coordination Office

Nichols Martin May 27, 2021 News, Technology

Rep. Darren Soto D-Fla.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., introduced a bill to establish an office to manage the federal government’s non-defense blockchain efforts, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

The Blockchain Technology Coordination Act of 2021 would create the National Blockchain Technology Coordination Office, which would operate from the Department of Commerce.

The office would coordinate all blockchain-related efforts pursued by federal agencies, except those led by the military. The secretary of commerce would appoint a director-level executive who would lead the office. Gina Raimondo has been the country's commerce secretary since March 3rd.

Blockchain technology stores information across a distributed ledger of multiple computers for applications such as cryptocurrency.

