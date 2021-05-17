Unanet

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, Homeland Security Committee Reintroduce Bill to Secure Pipeline Infrastructure

Carol Collins May 17, 2021 News

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, Homeland Security Committee Reintroduce Bill to Secure Pipeline Infrastructure
Pipeline Security

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., and House Homeland Security Committee members have revived a bipartisan bill that would expand federal cybersecurity oversight of pipeline systems and facilities throughout the U.S.

Cleaver's office said Friday the Pipeline Security Act reintroduction effort comes after a Colonial Pipeline cyberattack shuttered the company's refined gas delivery system on the East Coast and resulted in fuel shortages at gas stations and airports along the region.

The legislation would codify roles the Transportation Security Administration and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will play in protecting distribution networks for petroleum products.

TSA, which oversees the security of 2.7 million miles of pipelines nationwide, must update agency guidelines if the bill becomes law. Cleaver first introduced the measure in July 2019 but it did not move to a congressional vote.

“Both physical and cybersecurity threats to our infrastructure have the potential to harm our economy, undermine our national defense, and interrupt our daily lives,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

"The attack on the Colonial Pipeline this week was just one example of what could go wrong and it’s clear we may not be as lucky in the future if we don’t adjust,” Thompson added.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Paul Olexa

USAF Airman Paul Olexa Pitches Idea to Reduce Foreign Debris Threats

Paul Olexa, a 1st class airman from the U.S. Air Force, used his past experience as a factory manager to create a floor mat designed to reduce foreign object debris that threatens aircraft safety. Olexa pitched his “Mag Rug” idea as an entry to the Spark Tank competition that took place in October at Whiteman Air Force Base.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved