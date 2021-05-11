SEACORP Receives $14.1M WAF Engineering and Technical Services; Bill Blackburn Quoted

SEACORP

SEACORP, LLC. (SEACORP) recently received a five-year, $14.1 million follow-on contract to provide Weapons Analysis Facility (WAF) Engineering and Technical Services.

“SEACORP is thrilled we’ve been given the opportunity to continue working with Code 85 and the WAF,” commented Bill Blackburn, SEACORP Business Area Manager.

SEACORP will provide engineering services, technical services, and materials to the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department (Code 85) of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC).

“We are so grateful to our knowledgeable personnel for all their hard work and their unmatched dedication to support the Code 85 mission,” Blackburn added. “Our employees continue to provide the very best engineering services for the WAF every day. We look forward to continuing our efforts related to undersea weapons systems.”

As the Navy’s only real-time Hardware-in-the-Loop (HWIL) Modeling and Simulation (M&S) capability supporting Heavyweight and Lightweight torpedoes across the full spectrum life cycle, the WAF maintains its world-class status by applying current and emerging technologies to undersea vehicle system simulation performance.

ABOUT SEACORP

Founded in 1981 in Middletown, RI, SEACORP has been providing services to the Navy for over 35 years. SEACORP has enjoyed steady, planned growth for over three decades.

During this time, SEACORP has become the second largest contractor to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport. We have enjoyed high personnel retention, due in large part to a combination of excellent benefits as well as enabling employees to move around and increase their breadth of knowledge and experience to grow within the organization.